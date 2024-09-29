Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank worth 52 million rubles. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Khortytsia Drive unit of the 2nd Battalion of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade destroyed a Russian T-72B3 tank.
The video of the combat work appeared on the unit's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"52 million rubles turn into rubble in a few seconds. A T-72B3 tank, which should have been the pride of the Russian army, meets its fate because of Ukrainian troops. An accurate shot, and the armor no longer saves it from justice. The cost of the tank is millions, and the lives of our people are priceless - it's not just destroyed equipment, it's another symbol of the invincibility of the Ukrainian people," the unit commented on the video.
