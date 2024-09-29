Russians fired at their own soldiers who were going to surrender in direction of Kurakhove. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade posted a video showing how Russian artillery covered their soldiers who were going to surrender to the Ukrainian defense forces in the Kurakhove area.

On the eve of the shelling, enemy infantry attempted to storm and capture the positions of the 33rd Brigade and adjacent units. Despite being well prepared for the assault, the enemy column suffered serious losses and was damaged while crossing a minefield, Censor.NET reports.

Due to their losses and the difficult situation, the seven Russian soldiers decided to surrender. Raising their hands, they walked out of the woods and began to follow the drone, which was guiding them towards the positions of Ukrainian forces.

"Through bombastic negotiations, the Russian visitors made the right decision to surrender. Seven of them got out of the plane. As soon as the pilots started to leave with the occupiers, the Russian army launched a valiant attack. They fired at their own. Several of them were accurately mowed down - not all of them got into the good hands of our brigade," our fighters said.

