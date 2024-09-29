Our fighters hit several units of enemy armored vehicles in Kupiansk direction with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

The First Presidential Operational Brigade "Bureviy" in cooperation with the battalion of unmanned aerial systems "Achilles" are holding the line and performing combat missions in the Kupyansk sector. The soldiers engage enemy manpower with airdrops day and night, hunt down enemy infantry and equipment, and storm enemy positions.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

