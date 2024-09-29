Border guards destroyed a Russian truck, eliminated three occupants, and attacked strongholds. VIDEO
The border guards of the Gart Brigade inflicted losses on enemy infantry and equipment using FPV drones and mortars.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
"The most tasty among the destroyed targets was an Ural truck moving near Vovchansk. Strongholds with enemy personnel also came under fire, resulting in three invaders being killed and ten wounded," the soldiers said.
