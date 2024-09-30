Ukrainian soldiers showed the residents of the town of Sudzha in Kursk region a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova about the "atrocities" committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the residents of Sudzha were surprised to learn about the existence of a "Nazi concentration camp" in their city.

"F#ck, what a bastard!" one woman said while watching Zakharova's speech.

Warning: Strong language!

