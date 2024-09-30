ENG
Residents of Sudzha watch Zakharova’s statement that Ukrainians created "Nazi" concentration camp for them: "F#ck, what scum!". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers showed the residents of the town of Sudzha in Kursk region a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova about the "atrocities" committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the residents of Sudzha were surprised to learn about the existence of a "Nazi concentration camp" in their city.

"F#ck, what a bastard!" one woman said while watching Zakharova's speech.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: MFA responds to Zakharova’s statements about "preparations" to blow up dams on Dnipro: Only reason for destruction of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is Russian aggression

