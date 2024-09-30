Defense Forces destroy two Russian armored personnel carriers in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 225th separate assault battalion, together with fighters from the 33rd battalion and the 21st separate mechanised brigade, destroyed two Russian armoured personnel carriers in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

"The extreme APC was chased by artillery and FPV, but the prize shot belongs to the infantry of the 21st Brigade. It was fired from a grenade launcher," the video's description reads.

