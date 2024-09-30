"Vokha is ordinary deadly warrior". Film in Memory of Chief Sergeant of Company of 4th Brigade of NGU. VIDEO

Volodymyr Ivashchenko, call sign "Vokha", was killed in action for Ukraine - he was the Сhief Іergeant of the Сompany of the 4th Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Rubizh".

He met the beginning of the war in Mexico with his fiancée, a programmer with great career prospects, and went on holiday, but after 24 February 2022, he returned to defend his homeland and join his Rubizh brigade, formed in 2016 according to NATO standards.

Dozens of battles in Kyiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. He was wounded in Bakhmut, which allowed him to discharge for health reasons. And later, his pregnant wife. On May 3, "Vokha" went on his last mission and died saving the life of a comrade.

For more details, see the film about the service of a Ukrainian soldier on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

