Two damaged enemy MTLBs filled with bodies of eliminated occupiers on territory of aggregate plant in Vovchansk. VIDEO

A video with footage of two damaged Russian infantry fighting vehicles, whose armour is thickly covered with the bodies of the eliminated occupiers, was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made using a drone after a battle at an aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

"The meat trucks near the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in the Kharkiv region are packed to the brim with Russian occupants. Another suicide expedition on motorbikes was turned into a bloody harvest by Ukrainian soldiers, including fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps," the author of the publication notes.

