Soldiers of Kyiv Assault Brigade precisely attack Russian infantrymen. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade inflicted a powerful strike on the enemy. The soldiers eliminated a group of Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of our soldiers' accurate attacks on the occupiers was posted on the social network.

