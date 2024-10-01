Soldiers of Kyiv Assault Brigade precisely attack Russian infantrymen. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade inflicted a powerful strike on the enemy. The soldiers eliminated a group of Russian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of our soldiers' accurate attacks on the occupiers was posted on the social network.
