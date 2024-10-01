ENG
Border guards bring down fire on Russian invaders’ positions in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Mortars and SPG crews of the "Hart" border brigade brought down fire on positions of the invaders, in particular, the places where enemy personnel were concentrated in the Vovchansk direction. All the targets were hit.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Russian Army State Border Patrol elimination
