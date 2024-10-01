ENG
Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed enemy personnel in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade successfully inflicted fire on the occupiers' positions in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the operation, our soldiers destroyed enemy personnel who were trying to take up positions in the grey zone. The soldiers also prevented the supply of new assault groups and ammunition.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian military, the enemy suffered serious losses and was driven back from its positions.

