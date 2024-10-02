Occupiers did not hit Vovchansk with ODAB-9000 bomb, it’s part of propaganda - OTG "Kharkiv". VIDEO

The Defence Forces denied information about the alleged use of an ODAB-9000 bomb by Russian troops in Vovchansk.

This was reported by the press service of the TV and Radio Company "Kharkiv", Censor.NET reports.

The day before, Russian propaganda Telegram channels published a video claiming that ODAB-9000 had been used for the first time in Vovchansk.

Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesperson for the operational and tactical group, said: "To use this munition, an appropriate carrier is needed, which could theoretically be, for example, a Tu-160 strategic bomber, but no movement of such aircraft was recorded. A smaller and less powerful munition was used, the explosion of which was used by propagandists to create a 'spectacular' picture."

Such propaganda messages may be part of an information war aimed at demoralising the Ukrainian Defence Forces, intimidating the local population and destabilising the region, he added.