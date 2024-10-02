Defense Forces destroy 5 IFVs, 2 MTLBs and 2 occupiers’ tanks in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

A battalion of the " AHILLES" strike UAV of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, supported by the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces, the 1st Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Burevii", the 205th Battalion of the TDF, and the 43rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, repel enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction.

Over the past month, 4 major mechanized assaults took place in this area alone. Infantry attacks take place almost non-stop every day. As a result, a dozen units of armored vehicles were destroyed: 5 IFVs, 2 MTLBs, 2 tanks, and motorized vehicles. One occupier's armored personnel carrier was also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the social network.

