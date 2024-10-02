Ukrainian defenders destroyed 37 enemy UAVs in Kharkiv region over month. VIDEO
37 enemy UAVs in the Kharkiv region were shot down by anti-aircraft FPV drones within a month by soldiers of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the SFC of NGU of Ukraine "OMEGA".
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
