"Dragon" drone destroys Russian tank shed that was immobilized after hitting Ukrainian mine. VIDEO

An operator of a drone equipped with a thermite charge from the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi destroyed a Russian "tank shed" that had been immobilised after hitting a Ukrainian mine.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's Facebook page.

"The recent traditionally unsuccessful assault by the wildlings was marked by the first enemy tank burned by a 'honeydew' drone in this war, performed by our 'Evil Peregrine' drone battalion," the publication added.

