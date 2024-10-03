Drunken 28-year-old man beat bar employee in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO of surveillance cameras

A drunken 28-year-old man brutally beat a bar employee in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, the woman's beating was recorded by a surveillance camera. The social media outlet notes that the reason for the conflict was that the woman "clutched another bottle of vodka".

The incident took place on 26 September. The victim called the police and filed a complaint, but no criminal proceedings were initiated within a day. The 28-year-old attacker was later found. An internal investigation has been ordered into the actions of the police, who did not respond.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

