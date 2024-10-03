Eight occupiers were eliminated by drops of drone operators of 5th SAB in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

The drone operators from the 5th SAB filmed fragments of their combat work in the Pokrovsk area.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the elimination of eight Russian occupiers using drone drops.

"Pokrovsk direction. Destruction of infantry by drops. A group of bombers of the 2nd AB is working," the fighters wrote in a comment to the video.

Watch more: Six feral pigs eat remains of liquidated occupier. VIDEO