Syrskyi briefed Zelensky on situation at front and operation in Kursk region: "Our active actions continue". VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the combat situation in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kursk regions.

The president said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"There was a report today by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Front: Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Our response to Russia's attacks on border communities. As well as the operation in the Kursk region - our ongoing active actions.

I am grateful to all our soldiers - every combat brigade - who are really effective on the battlefield now - in the hottest areas. These weeks, the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, the 102nd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 425th Separate Assault Battalion especially deserve our gratitude.

Thank you all, soldiers! Thank you to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy said.

