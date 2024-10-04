ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10424 visitors online
News Video War
3 907 2

Fighters of "Fatum" unit hit two tanks-sheds of occupiers with drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Fatum unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used drones to hit two Russian shed tanks, one of which was equipped with a trawl. An occupier's infantry fighting vehicle was also hit.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Attack aircraft destroyed a camouflaged howitzer, an armoured personnel carrier, a truck and enemy infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO.

Author: 

drones (2684) 3rd SAB (337)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 