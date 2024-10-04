Fighters of "Fatum" unit hit two tanks-sheds of occupiers with drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Fatum unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used drones to hit two Russian shed tanks, one of which was equipped with a trawl. An occupier's infantry fighting vehicle was also hit.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
