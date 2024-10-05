Fighters of 63rd SMB repelled meat assault of occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Repulsion of an enemy assault by soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Lyman sector of the Donetsk region.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The first wave of attacks was repelled by infantry from the 106th Battalion, who destroyed the enemy with small arms. Machine gunners and drone pilots joined in to repel the next waves.
