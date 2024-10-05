Fighters of 45th SAB destroyed 5 "Msta-B" howitzers of the occupiers in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi destroyed five Russian 152mm Msta-B howitzers in the Toretsk sector of the Donetsk region.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

