SBS showed footage of battles for gas production towers near Zmiiny. VIDEO

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has released footage of the battle for gas production towers near Zmiine.

According to Censor.NET, SBS special forces, together with units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, are taking back gas production platforms in the Black Sea from the enemy, and have captured and taken control of strategic facilities.

"With titanic efforts, we have captured and taken control of some of these strategically important facilities that serve as our sea fortresses. Their maintenance makes it possible to control a significant part of the water area and strengthen defence," the State Border Guard Service said.

