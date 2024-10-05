Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed the combat vehicle of Russian landing party with high-explosive charge. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" destroyed an enemy combat vehicle.
The video was posted on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password