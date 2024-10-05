ENG
Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed the combat vehicle of Russian landing party with high-explosive charge. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" destroyed an enemy combat vehicle.

The video was posted on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch: State Border Guard Service shows footage of battles for gas production towers near Zmiine. VIDEO

elimination (5611) BMD (25) 47 SMBr (201)
