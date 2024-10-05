Soldiers of 56th Mariupol Brigade eliminated six Russian invaders. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 56th separate Mariupol infantry brigade eliminated a group of Russian invaders with accurate ammunition drops.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work was published in the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
