Soldiers of 56th Mariupol Brigade eliminated six Russian invaders. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 56th separate Mariupol infantry brigade eliminated a group of Russian invaders with accurate ammunition drops.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work was published in the telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

