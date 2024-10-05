Defense forces destroyed Russian air defense system "Buk-M2" in Luhansk region with help of two FPV drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade destroyed a Russian Buk M2 air defence system in Luhansk region. The Russian army lost an anti-aircraft missile system worth $300 million. It was attacked by two kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

