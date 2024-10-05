Defense forces destroyed Russian air defense system "Buk-M2" in Luhansk region with help of two FPV drones. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade destroyed a Russian Buk M2 air defence system in Luhansk region. The Russian army lost an anti-aircraft missile system worth $300 million. It was attacked by two kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password