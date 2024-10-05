Russian Su-25 plane was shot down near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
On the afternoon of 5 October 2024, a Russian plane was shot down in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, Serhii Horbunov, told SuspilneDonbas by phone.
"Debris partially fell around the town of Kostiantynivka. Debris also fell in the private sector, damaging several private houses. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident," the statement said.
Social media reports that a Su-25 was shot down. There is no official confirmation of the information.
