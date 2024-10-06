DIU intelligence officers burn Russian Wasp for $10 million. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Kryla special unit discovered and destroyed a Russian Wasp anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The DIU noted that the cost of the enemy's automated air defence system is $10 million. The cost of the fpv drone used by the scouts to burn the Wasp is several hundred dollars.

"The lessons of interesting mathematics will continue!" the intelligence agency added.