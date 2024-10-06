ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9808 visitors online
News Video War
11 338 11

Russian infantry fighting vehicle with troops got stuck during assault, and soldiers of 10th SMAB destroyed it. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" destroyed 5 units of enemy equipment and eliminated more than ten Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

"The enemy launched an assault on Ukrainian positions and fell into a trap - a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with troops got stuck in a natural obstacle and became the prey of our pilots," the video added.

See more: Fire and rescue unit in Kramatorsk damaged by Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Author: 

assaul (183) elimination (5645) 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (74)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 