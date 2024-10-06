Russian infantry fighting vehicle with troops got stuck during assault, and soldiers of 10th SMAB destroyed it. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" destroyed 5 units of enemy equipment and eliminated more than ten Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

"The enemy launched an assault on Ukrainian positions and fell into a trap - a Russian infantry fighting vehicle with troops got stuck in a natural obstacle and became the prey of our pilots," the video added.

