Surviving occupiers fled, leaving their two wounded comrades-in-arms, after Ukrainian shell hit. VIDEO
The surviving occupiers left two of their wounded accomplices on the road after a Ukrainian shell hit.
According to Censor.NET, the moment when "Russians do not abandon their own" was filmed by drone operators of the Bashkort company.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password