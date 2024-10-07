ENG
Surviving occupiers fled, leaving their two wounded comrades-in-arms, after Ukrainian shell hit. VIDEO

The surviving occupiers left two of their wounded accomplices on the road after a Ukrainian shell hit.

According to Censor.NET, the moment when "Russians do not abandon their own" was filmed by drone operators of the Bashkort company.

