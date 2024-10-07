Russian minesweeper "Alexander Obukhov" is put out of action, engine is damaged - DIU. VIDEO

Reconnaissance men have put out of action the "Alexander Obukhov" minesweeper of the Baltic Fleet of the occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The ship was based in the city of Baltiysk and had to go on combat duty.

"It was severely damaged - water got into the engine due to a mysterious hole in the gas line: "Obukhov" petered out. Now the Russian minesweeper is undergoing major repairs, and this could be a serious problem - a damaged M-503 engine is quite scarce. Repairing a key installation on a ship is technically difficult and expensive," the report said.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that in July 2024, the Alexander Obukhov was undergoing repairs in St Petersburg.

"Obukhov is the second ship of the occupiers' Baltic Fleet to be destroyed in the last six months.

