Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy truck, airport and mortar in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut sector, soldiers of the 5th Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed a truck, an airport and an enemy mortar with kamikaze drones. The soldiers also struck at enemy infantry fortifications and hideouts.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our soldiers was posted on social media.

