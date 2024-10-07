Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy truck, airport and mortar in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
In the Bakhmut sector, soldiers of the 5th Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed a truck, an airport and an enemy mortar with kamikaze drones. The soldiers also struck at enemy infantry fortifications and hideouts.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password