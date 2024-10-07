We will try to convince our partners in Ramstein that we need to significantly strengthen our capabilities - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In the evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the next Ramstein meeting, Ukraine would convince its partners that "a tangible strengthening of our capabilities" was needed this autumn.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today we had a long report on the frontline - our actions and needs. The Donetsk areas remain particularly difficult, and we will try to convince our partners in Ramstein that we need to significantly strengthen our capabilities and our positions right now, during the autumn months. Sufficient supplies for the frontline, sufficient equipment for our brigades and sufficient range for our forces is what will definitely be the best pill for Russia and will push the whole situation towards peace," Zelenskyy said.

