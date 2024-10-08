In center of Odesa, woman tried to hang tricolor: "Look what bastard is doing". VIDEO

In the centre of Odesa, a woman tried to hang a Russian tricolour.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

Thus, on European Square, a woman wearing sunglasses and sportswear was climbing the pedestal where the monument to the "Founders of Odesa" once stood.

The unidentified woman unfolded the Russian flag and began to hang it, but a group of young people noticed her. Later, one of the men snatched the tricolour from her hands.

One of the women reminded her that a man had recently been killed by a Russian missile, while the unidentified woman began to say that it was not Russia that fired the missiles at the city, but that a "hybrid war" was allegedly going on.

Read more: RF hits Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa with ballistic missiles: Ukrainian killed, five more foreigners injured