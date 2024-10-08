ENG
Occupier is burning under remains of hit armored vehicle. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an occupier who was hiding under the remains of a destroyed armoured vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators of the 80th Separate Airborne Brigade filmed the body of a Russian man on fire.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Russian Army (9844) elimination (5654) drones (2701)
