Occupier is burning under remains of hit armored vehicle. VIDEO 18+
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an occupier who was hiding under the remains of a destroyed armoured vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators of the 80th Separate Airborne Brigade filmed the body of a Russian man on fire.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
