One-legged body of occupier with crushed head lies in sunflower field after drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

The drone operator of the UAV strike company of the 68th SHB named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated an occupier hiding in a sunflower field with an accurate munition drop.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the explosion blew off the occupier's leg and crushed his head.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

