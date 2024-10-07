Kamikaze drone overtakes Russian "Tor-M2" air defense system worth $25 million in field. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 42nd SMB destroyed an enemy "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system worth $25 million with a precise strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"One drone caused almost $25 million in damage to the occupiers. The pilots of the 'Perun' UAV from the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade sent a 'Tor-M2' anti-aircraft missile system to be scrapped. This precise strike not only deprived the enemy of expensive equipment, but also left him without air cover," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

