Kremlin propagandist Maksim Kalashnikov filmed new monuments at the paratrooper memorial in Shebekino, Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandist notes on the recording that most of them were liquidated in Ukraine.

"Just imagine the scale of our grief!" Kalashnikov laments on the recording.

