ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10673 visitors online
News Video War
16 385 38

Propagandist Kalashnikov walks around memorial to paratroopers eliminated in Ukraine in Shebekino: "Just imagine scale of our grief!". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Maksim Kalashnikov filmed new monuments at the paratrooper memorial in Shebekino, Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, the propagandist notes on the recording that most of them were liquidated in Ukraine.

"Just imagine the scale of our grief!" Kalashnikov laments on the recording.

Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Mardan announced Russia’s victory: "Russia has already won. Ukraine is almost destroyed". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9853) propaganda (439) elimination (5666)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 