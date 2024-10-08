14 evaders, divided into small groups, tried to get to Moldova - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO

14 men of military age tried to illegally cross the border with Moldova, dividing into small groups.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

According to the SBGS, 14 men tried out the tactic of getting to the border in small groups to be invisible to border guards.

And for this "brilliant" idea, the owner of the anonymous Telegram channel was paid between UAH 120,000 and 160,000 each.

"However, the plan did not work - all three groups were stopped and detained. Their further fate will be determined by the court," the border guards said.

