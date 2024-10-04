Head of TCR in Vinnytsia region smuggled conscripts to Moldova for 12 thousand euros - National Police. PHOTO

The head of one of the territorial service centres in Vinnytsia region set up a scheme to smuggle men liable for military service across the state border outside the official checkpoint.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Internal Security Department of the National Police.

The official would directly negotiate with those wishing to leave the country, determine the place and time of the group's gathering, and take them to the border area of Mohyliv-Podilskyi. From there, the "clients" had to get to the Republic of Moldova. The cost of the service was 12,000 euros.

The official was detained while receiving money from a "client". The suspect's place was searched, during which money in different currencies, a laptop and mobile phones were found and seized.

The man has already been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 9 years in prison for his actions.

Read more: Border guard who helped draft dodger to leave for USD 4 thousand detained in Prykarpattia region