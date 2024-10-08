ENG
Border guards destroyed occupiers’ stronghold in North of Ukraine. VIDEO

In the north of Ukraine, border guards together with their colleagues from the Defence Forces destroyed an occupier's stronghold with kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

