Russian man’s head disappeared after he hit Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his hand. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, a drone operator from the 68th SHB named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated an occupier using a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on social media. The recording shows that the operator brought the drone to the occupier, who was lying on the side of the road at arm's length. Without hesitation, the Russian hit the drone with his hand. Of course, it exploded. When the smoke from the explosion cleared, the occupier's motionless and headless body became visible.

