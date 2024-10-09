Drone operators of 5th SAB destroy occupiers near Ivanivske in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The drone operators of the 5th Brigade filmed fragments of their combat work near Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the recordings show six attacks using kamikaze drones and drone ammunition drops on enemy concentrations.

"Destruction of Russian infantry in the vicinity of Ivanivske. Combat work of the Rubak and the bombers of the 2nd Brigade," the fighters wrote in a post to the footage of their work.

