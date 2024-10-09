Kamikaze drone of 3rd Brigade attacks Russian soldier in back. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade attacked a cluster of occupiers and blew up an enemy vehicle with ammunition.

The Russian invaders were hiding from the drones in sheds, buildings, trenches, and dugouts. A drone also attacked a Russian soldier in the field, stabbing him in the back.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that the soldiers of the 3rd Brigade were holding defensive lines in the Kharkiv region, confidently repelling attacks and destroying Russian troops' equipment.

Recently, the soldiers of the 3rd Brigade destroyed two Nona self-propelled artillery systems, a tented buggy, and an occupier's "loaf". The warriors also tracked down and blew up a building in which enemy infantry was hiding in the Kharkiv region.