Soldiers of 5th Brigade attacked enemy positions, hideouts and fortifications with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed enemy positions, shelters and fortifications with kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our soldiers was posted on social media.

Recently, in the Bakhmut sector, soldiers of the 5th Kyiv Brigade destroyed a truck, an airport and an enemy mortar. The soldiers also struck at enemy infantry fortifications and hideouts.

