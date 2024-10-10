Occupier falls while running away from kamikaze drone and is hit in head by drone in moment. VIDEO

Pilots of the "Dovbush Hornets" attack drone company of the 68th hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated a group of enemy attack aircraft and their equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

"The Russian stormtrooper tried to escape from our FPV drone, and the enemy vehicles were going for the ram. The outcome for all the invaders was sad. "We will eradicate you, your weapons and any trace of your existence on our land," the unit commented on the video.

