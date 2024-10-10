ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11151 visitors online
News Video War
29 732 258

In Polish city of Szczecin, passengers attacked Ukrainian taxi driver: "#ucking bitch, bitch! Ukrainian scum!". VIDEO

In Szczecin, Poland, three passengers attacked a Ukrainian taxi driver who refused to continue the journey for free.

According to Censor.NET, the incident was recorded by dashcams installed in the taxi. The attackers were detained 15 minutes later, and the driver was examined by doctors.

Read more: Polish farmers announce blocking of "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: We will not rest until we honor victims of genocide in Volyn, - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Author: 

fight (110) Poland (1337) Ukrainians (210)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 