In Polish city of Szczecin, passengers attacked Ukrainian taxi driver: "#ucking bitch, bitch! Ukrainian scum!". VIDEO

In Szczecin, Poland, three passengers attacked a Ukrainian taxi driver who refused to continue the journey for free.

According to Censor.NET, the incident was recorded by dashcams installed in the taxi. The attackers were detained 15 minutes later, and the driver was examined by doctors.

Warning: Strong language!

