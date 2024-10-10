ENG
Border guards eliminate 6 occupiers with drone strikes near Kreminna. VIDEO

Border guards killed 6 and wounded 5 more occupiers near Kreminna.

A video of the work of the "Phoenix" unit of the "Revenge" brigade was published in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Company of strike unmanned aerial system 'Phoenix' unit of the "Revenge" brigade also destroyed a 120-mm mortar, 3 artillery positions, 7 military trucks and 4 ammunition depots," the SBGS said in a statement.

