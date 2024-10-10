ENG
DIU releases footage of launch of "Beaver" long-range UAV and result of attack on airfield. VIDEO

The DIU released footage of the launch of the Beaver long-range UAV and the aftermath of the attack resulting in a burning airfield. 

According to Censor.NET, footage of the successful operation was published on the DIU`s social media page.

Read more: "Khanskaya" airfield was attacked by drones of SSU, DIU and SOF. Airplanes and helicopters were based there - source

Watch more: Khansk military airfield in Republic of Adygea is attacked by drones, explosions are heard. VIDEO

