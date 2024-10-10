DIU releases footage of launch of "Beaver" long-range UAV and result of attack on airfield. VIDEO

The DIU released footage of the launch of the Beaver long-range UAV and the aftermath of the attack resulting in a burning airfield.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the successful operation was published on the DIU`s social media page.

