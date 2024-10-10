"Khanskaya" airfield was attacked by drones of SSU, DIU and SOF. Airplanes and helicopters were based there - source

The SSU, the DIU, and the SOF carried out a drone attack on the "Khanskaya" airfield, where Russian planes and helicopters were stationed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

Thus, at the time of the attack, 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters, including Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8, were at the airfield at once.

The number of damaged or destroyed aircraft is currently being established.

It is known that a large-scale fire and detonation occurred at the airfield after the attack. Russian authorities announced an evacuation.

The Russian invaders use the "Khanskaya" airfield (450 km from the front line) for refueling and missile and bomb attacks on the units of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian settlements.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack.

