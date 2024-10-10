ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11151 visitors online
News Video War
15 687 26

Russians are watching explosions at military airfield near Maykop: "We have to get out of here, f#ck. It’s crazy! My whole body is shaking". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing several residents of the Russian city of Maykop watching explosions at a military airfield near the village of Khansk in the Republic of Adygea from their apartment windows.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the sounds of explosions, the glare of fire and the conversations of Russians in a panicked mood.

See more: Satellite images of Borisoglebsk military airfield after Ukrainian drone strike. PHOTO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Explosions were heard at Engels airfield. VIDEO

The military airfield is located three kilometres east of the outskirts of Khansk village, five kilometres from the outskirts of the capital of Adygea, Maykop, and approximately 80 kilometres southeast of Krasnodar. According to open sources, it is home to the 272nd Training Aviation Base, which is subordinate to the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots.

Read more: In Murmansk region of Russian Federation, "Carpet" plan was introduced, allegedly due to attack by UAV on "Olenya" airfield

Author: 

Russian Army (9853) Russia (12471) elimination (5666) aerodrome (157)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 