Russians are watching explosions at military airfield near Maykop: "We have to get out of here, f#ck. It’s crazy! My whole body is shaking". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing several residents of the Russian city of Maykop watching explosions at a military airfield near the village of Khansk in the Republic of Adygea from their apartment windows.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the sounds of explosions, the glare of fire and the conversations of Russians in a panicked mood.

Warning: Strong language!

The military airfield is located three kilometres east of the outskirts of Khansk village, five kilometres from the outskirts of the capital of Adygea, Maykop, and approximately 80 kilometres southeast of Krasnodar. According to open sources, it is home to the 272nd Training Aviation Base, which is subordinate to the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots.

